'He Will Be Back Soon': DDCA Director Provides A Major Update On Injured Indian Star

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been healing from wounds he received in a terrible car accident towards the end of the previous year. On the eve of the new year, Pant was going from Delhi to his birthplace in Uttarakhand when his car hit a highway divider and flipped. Pant showed incredible bravery by breaking the windscreen of his burning automobile in order to escape from it. The 25-year-old was transported to Mumbai after being sent to the closest hospital for initial care.

What are the latest updates on Pant’s recovery by the DDCA director?

The standout wicketkeeper-batsman for the Indian men's cricket team, Rishabh Pant, is making progress in his recuperation ahead of the forthcoming ODI World Cup in 2023, which is encouraging news for the squad.

“He is doing well in his recovery, and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Shyam Sharma told ANI

According to Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, Pant's recuperation is going well, and there is hope that he will be fully healthy in time for the major event. Pant, who is now receiving treatment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, missed the whole domestic season as a result of the accident, including the IPL 2023, where he was slated to captain the Delhi Capitals. In his absence, David Warner led the team.

What tournaments is Rishabh Pant going to miss next?

After already missing the IPL 2023 and ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, he is now set to miss the bilateral series with the West Indies, which included two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is on the West Indies trip, and will be missing the Asia Cup 2023, but he still hopes to succeed in his comeback and help India's ODI World Cup campaign.

