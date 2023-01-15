'He Will Be Top Contender': Former Skipper Backs Ishan Kishan For Series Against Australia

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin spoke about young cricketer Ishan Kishan’s inclusion in India’s Test squad for the four-match series against Australia during a conversation with PTI. Azharuddin said he believes Kishan is a top contender to find a place in the playing XI in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The four-Test series against the visiting Aussie side is scheduled to begin from February 9 onwards.

Meanwhile, Ishan received a maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the first time in his international career. Azhar, who is currently commentating in the International League T20 in UAE, said Rishabh Pant was unfortunate to be involved in the accident. However, he felt Ishan’s aggressive style of cricket will be a perfect match to the wicketkeeper-batter’s slot in the Test series.

"A stronger contender for wicket-keeper batsman option"

Speaking to PTI during the interview, the former Indian skipper said, “Ishan Kishan has been selected in the Indian Test team on his recent form. I think he will be a stronger contender for wicket-keeper batsman option, He is a left-handed batsman”. It is pertinent to mention that Kishan will face competition from KS Bharat for the keeping role, as the latter has been with the squad for almost a year now.

Azharuddin further hailed BCCI’s decision to include Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the Test squad. However, he also issued criticism for leaving out the duo from India’s playing XI in the first two ODIs of the series against Sri Lanka. “When the player is in form, it’s not right to have them on the bench. Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to play for the Indian team in all three formats. He has also done well in his last Ranji match,” Azhar said.

India vs Australia, four-match Test series: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner