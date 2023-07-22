'He Will Have To Overcome It': Ex-India Batsman Points Out Ajinkya Rahane's Major Concern

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian Test vice-captain, recently made an impressive comeback to the national team after spending a year away from international cricket. His stellar performance in the IPL 2023 season earned him a spot in the World Test Championship final in June, where he showcased his talent with scores of 89 and 46 against Australia at The Oval. Rahane was dropped from the side in January last year due to poor performances across multiple series.

Jaffer points out Rahane's major concern

Ajinkya Rahane's form in the ongoing series against West Indies has been a cause for concern. He managed only 3 and 8 runs in the two innings he played, reviving worries about his consistency, which was the primary reason for his previous exclusion from the team in February 2022. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed similar concerns about Rahane's performance in the West Indies tour, emphasizing that consistent scoring is essential for him to secure his place in the team, especially with reports of Shreyas Iyer's potential return.

"Rahane will have to show consistency in his game, which has been his problem even though he has played 80-90 Tests (84). Consistency has been an issue, he will have to overcome it because India have a good captaincy option in him after Rohit Sharma is done. Rahane will have to make runs, and then everything else will follow," Jaffer said.

Jaffer expressed regret that Rahane missed the chance to become India's Test captain due to his poor run of form after the historic 36 all-out in Australia. However, Rahane's resurgence in the IPL and subsequent vice-captaincy appointment for the WTC final highlighted his leadership qualities. If he can maintain consistent performances, he has the potential to become a strong captaincy contender for the team.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: How it happened

After winning the toss, West Indies opted to field. India chose to bat first and put up an impressive total of 438 runs, courtesy of a magnificent century from Virat Kohli. This remarkable knock marked his 29th century in the red-ball format for India. Apart from Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scored a half-century each for their side. India have already won the first Test match and are 1-0 ahead in the series.

