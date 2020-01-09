The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

HEA Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

Brisbane Heat vs. Hobart Hurricanes on 9/1: Check out our favourite HEA vs HUR Dream11 match picks, full squads, previous match results and more. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
HEA vs HUR dream11

Brisbane Heat will face the Hobart Hurricanes in the 29th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday, January 9 at 1:40 PM IST. Chris Lynn will captain the Brisbane Heat and Matthew Wade will lead the Hobart Hurricanes. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HEA vs HUR Squads 

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(captain), Jimmy Peirson(wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Joe Burns, and Mitchell Swepson.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(captain), Ben McDermott(wicketkeeper), Caleb Jewell, David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, David Moody, Clive Rose, and Macalister Wright.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton, Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (vice-captain), Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell

All-Rounders: Ben Cutting, Matt Renshaw, D'Arcy Short (captain)

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HEA vs HUR Prediction and Form Guide

Brisbane Heat are currently fifth on the Points Table with three wins out of six games. Their last match was against the Sydney Thunder and they won by 16 runs. Their best batsmen were Chris Lynn and Tom Banton. Their best bowlers in the game were Ben Laughlin and Jack Prestwidge.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently seventh on the Points Table with three wins in six games. Their last match was against the Perth Scorchers and they won by 8 runs. Their best batsmen were D'Arcy Short and Caleb Jewell. Their best bowlers were Scott Boland and Nathan Ellis.

ALSO READ: 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA VIKAS AGHADI WINS IN 4 DIST.
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE