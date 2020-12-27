HEA Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Match 16 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 will see Brisbane Heat squaring off against Hobart Hurricanes. The Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday, December 27, 2020, and scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST. Let's look at HEA vs HUR Dream11 prediction, HEA vs HUR match prediction, and other details of this BBL fixture.

Brisbane Heat are currently at the bottom of the Big Bash League table as they are yet to register a single win. Losing all their 3 matches, Heat currently boast a NRR of -0.68. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are polar opposites to their opponents as they are slotted at the top of the table. They have managed to win 3 and lost only a single game off their 4 matches and registered 11 points. They will surely walk into the match as favourites.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 team (Squads)

Brisbane Heat Squad: Max Bryant, Simon Milenko,Sam Heazlett,, Tom Cooper,Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman,Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Laughlin,James Bazley, Connor Sully, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Wood,

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: D Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul,Nick Winter Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, David Moody,, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Charlie Wakim, Johan Botha, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker,Ben McDermott,Scott Boland

HEA vs HUR playing 11

Brisbane Heat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Max Bryant,Simon Milenko, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee,Tom Cooper, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, Jack Wildermuth.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis, Will Jacks, D Arcy Short,Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Ben McDermott , James Faulkner, Scott Boland,Keemo Paul, Riley Meredith.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen: Tim David, Colin Ingram, Max Bryant

All-rounders: James Faulkner, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett

HEA vs HUR Dream11 team top picks

Captain- D’Arcy Short or Colin Ingram

Vice-Captain - Max Bryant or Jimmy Peirson

HEA vs HUR match prediction

We predict a close thrilling encounter between Heat and Hurricanes with the latter expected to edge out the former.

Note: The above HEA vs HUR Dream11 prediction, HEA vs HUR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team and HEA vs HUR playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

