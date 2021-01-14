HEA Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Brisbane Heat will battle it out with Melbourne Renegades in Match 39 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The contest will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The HEA vs REN live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM (IST) on Thursday, January 15. Here, we take a look at HEA vs REN match prediction, Dream11 prediction and HEA vs REN playing 11.

HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction: HEA vs REN live match preview

While both teams have struggled to win matches consistently this season, the Brisbane Heat side have fared marginally better. Having played nine matches so far in the competition, Heat have managed to score four victories so far. They are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table with 16 points and will be eying to enter the top four with a spirited performance at this crucial juncture of the league.

The Melbourne Renegades have had a dismal season this year. With only two wins from nine matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the table. The side, however, registered a crucial victory in their previous encounter and ended their embarrassing losing streak. Both sides have stellar line-ups and an exhilarating contest is on the cards. With both the sides desperate to get going on the points table, they are expected to go all guns blazing in the fixture.

HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction: HEA vs REN squads

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Mitch Swepson, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Matthew Willans.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HEA vs REN playing 11

C Lynn

J Wildermuth

M Nabi

A Finch

HEA vs REN match prediction: HEA vs REN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Harper

Batsmen: M Bryant, C Lynn (c), A Finch, J Burns

All-rounders: J Wildermuth, M Nabi (vc), L Gregory

Bowlers: Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, K Richardson, P Hatzoglou

HEA vs REN live: HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction

As per our HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction, Heat will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HEA vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks and HEA vs REN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HEA vs REN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

