HEA Vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 44th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League season will be played between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades. The match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 19 and will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Who will come out on top at the Gabba tomorrow night? 👊 #BringTheHeat #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PB9R6freve — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 18, 2020

HEA vs REN Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing eight-team tournament is the ninth season of Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 61 matches will be played across two months in different venues of Australia. Having won the previous edition, Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Brisbane Heat are currently placed fifth on the points table with just five wins out of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades are positioned at the bottom of the table with just one win and nine defeats from their 10 fixtures. Their upcoming Day-Night match-up is a home game for Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Squad details

HEA vs REN Dream11: HEA Squad

AB de Villiers, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Chris Lynn (c), Ben Cutting, Joe Burns, Josh Lalor, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Cameron Gannon, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Willans

HEA vs REN Dream11: REN Squad

Shaun Marsh, Samit Patel, Aaron Finch (c), Jon Holland, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Harry Gurney, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Joe Mennie, Alex Doolan, Cameron Boyce, Jack Wildermuth, Andrew Fekete, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Nathan McSweeney, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk

HEA vs REN Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Sam Harper

All-rounder – Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi

Batsmen – Chris Lynn (c), Aaron Finch (vc), Shaun Marsh, Tom Banton

Bowlers – Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Fekete

Brisbane Heat start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Our Indigenous playing shirt is ready for action 👊 As proudly modelled by @danchristian54, you'll see us wearing it against the Hurricanes at @marvelstadiumau on Tuesday night #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/x3KMrJZWuU — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 17, 2020

