HEA Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

Brisbane Heat will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in the 48th match of the BBL 2021 competition. The HEA vs SCO match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM IST at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, January 26. Here, we take a look at HEA vs SCO live scores, HEA vs SCO match prediction and HEA vs SCO playing 11 amongst other details about this critical match.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction: HEA vs SCO live match preview

This is a must-win match for Heat if they want to sneak into the top 4. Currently, they are in 6th position with 25 points Heat will be carrying confidence in this match after beating the Renegades by 26 runs in their previous encounter.

Get around our unchanged squad for our last home and away match against the Heat! ðŸ”¥ #BBL10 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/74tLqYxBIL — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 25, 2021

The Scorchers are very much into the knockout stages and also sit at the top spot on the points table, being equal on points with second-placed Sydney Sixers. Scorchers will look to carry on their winning momentum against Brisbane Heat. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Scorchers comfortably won the match by 59 runs. This match promises to be an exciting contest.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable HEA vs SCO playing 11

HEA: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin

SCO: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HEA vs SCO Dream11 team

Chris Lynn

Mark Steketee

Jason Roy

Jhye Richardson

HEA vs SCO match prediction: HEA vs SCO Dream11 team

HEA vs SCO live: HEA vs SCO match prediction

As per our HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SCO should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HEA vs SCO Dream11 prediction, top picks and HEA vs SCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HEA vs SCO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Perth Scorchers / Instagram

