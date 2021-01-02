HEA Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Brisbane Heat will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in Match 24 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The HEA vs SIX match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The HEA vs SIX live match is scheduled to commence at 2:45 PM IST on Saturday, January 2. Here, we take a look at HEA vs SIX live scores, HEA vs SIX match prediction and HEA vs SIX playing 11.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction: HEA vs SIX live match preview

The heat is on the Brisbane side to get their season back on track after ending 2020 with 4 losses from 5 matches. The Heat would like to start their 2021 with a win over the Sydney Sixers and get their struggling season back on track. The Heat suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes on December 30 and will be desperate to start the new year with a win.

The Sixers are currently on a four-match winning streak and will look to continue their winning run versus a struggling Brisbane Heat. They had to fight hard versus the Melbourne Renegades in their previous match before overcoming their opponents by 2 wickets. They will be eager to put up a dominating performance this time around and take away all the points on offer. On basis of current form, the Sixers will hold an edge over the Heat.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Probable HEA vs SIX playing 11

HEA: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti

HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HEA vs SIX Dream11 team

Josh Philippe

Daniel Christian

Jack Wildermuth

Daniel Hughes

HEA vs SIX match prediction: HEA vs SIX Dream11 team

HEA vs SIX live: HEA vs SIX match prediction

As per our HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction, top picks and HEA vs SIX Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HEA vs SIX match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

