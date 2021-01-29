HEA Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Eliminator Preview

Brisbane Heat will go up against the Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League 2021. The HEA vs STR match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST (7:15 pm AEDT) from The Gabba, Brisbane on January 26, 2021. Here is our HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction, HEA vs STR Dream11 team and HEA vs STR Dream11 top picks.

He scored a hundred against them last time - what can Alex Carey produce against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba tonight?



The #BBL10 Finals begin at 7:15pm AEDT pic.twitter.com/TVytzbRioG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 29, 2021

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Takes Dig At England Coach's Views On IPL, Fans Call Him 'Visionary'

HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It's going to a long road ahead for either Brisbane Heat or the Adelaide Strikers as the BBL 2021 finals begin on Friday. The first match of the BBL 2021 finals will be the Eliminator between Heat and Strikers, the 4th and 5th placed teams after the end of the league stages. Both teams have had similar BBL 2021 campaigns winning 7 games each, with Heat edging past the Strikers courtesy of an extra 'Bash Boost' point.

The Adelaide Strikers have won both of their league stage games against Brisbane Heat but will be coming into this match off of a loss against Sydney Thunder. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat will have, not just their home advantage behind them, but also a two-match winning streak which includes a win over the No.2 team, the Perth Scorchers. The match promises to be an explosive one, with three of the top 10 run-scorers (Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald) and wicket-takers (Mark Steketee, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle) available to be a part of the playing 11s on the match.

The team winning this match will go on to play the No.3 team, Sydney Thunder in the Knockout, followed by a game against either the Scorchers or the Sixers in the Challenger on February 4 (if they win the Knockout). Only after this will either of the teams make it to the final on February 6.

Also Read | Fact Check: Kieron Pollard NOT Dead After YouTube 'Car Accident' Video Goes Viral

HEA vs STR playing 11 prediction

Brisbane Heat - Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Pierson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin

Adelaide Strikers - Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phillip Salt, Travis Head (C), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle

HEA vs STR Key Players

Brisbane Heat - Chris Lynn, Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Adelaide Strikers - Alex Carey, Peter Siddle, Travis Head, Michael Neser

Also Read | Aaron Finch Blames Biobubble Strain For BBL Flop Show, Expresses Mental Health Concerns

HEA vs STR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (VC)

Batsman: Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Max Bryant

Allrounder: Marnus Labuschagne (C), Michael Neser, Travis Head

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Mitch Swepson.

HEA vs STR match prediction

According to our HEA vs STR match prediction, Brisbane Heat will win this match.

Note: The HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction and HEA vs STR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HEA vs STR Dream11 team and HEA vs STR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | HC Issues Notice To India Skipper Virat Kohli Over Plea Seeking Ban On Online Betting

Image Credits: Strikers and Heat BBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.