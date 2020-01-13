HEA Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Adelaide Strikers will take on Brisbane Heat in the 36th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Tuesday, January 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match will commence at 10:10 AM IST. Adelaide Strikers, who are fresh off a win against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, will play Brisbane Heat in a crunch encounter. Brisbane trail the Strikers by one point in the BBL standings table. They will look to bounce back from their recent loss against the Perth Scorchers. Here is the HEA vs STR Dream11 match prediction along with the predicted line-ups.

Brisbane Heat announce squad ahead of Adelaide Strikers clash

HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction

HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction - Brisbane Heat squad

Chris Lynn (Captain), Tom Banton (Wicket-keeper), Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Cameron Gannon, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Zahir Khan.

HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction - Adelaide Strikers squad

Travis Head (Captain), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter, Harry Conway.

Adelaide Strikers squad for Tuesday's game at The Gabba

Plenty of interest in this match-up at the Gabba! 👀 #BlueEnergy #BBL09 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 13, 2020

HEA vs STR Dream11 top picks

Wicket-keeper – T Banton (VC), A Carey

Batters – C Lynn, S Heazlett, J Wells, J Weatherald

All-Rounders – B Cutting, M Renshaw

Bowlers – J Lalor, Z Khan, Rashid Khan (C)

Brisbane Heat is expected to win the game against Adelaide Strikers.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

