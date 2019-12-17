HEA Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Brisbane Heat will face the Sydney Thunder in the first match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday, December 17 at 1:40 PM IST. Chris Lynn will captain the Brisbane Heat and Callum Ferguson will lead Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HEA vs THU Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn (captain), Tom Banton (wicketkeeper), Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Cameron Gannon, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Zahir Khan.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (captain), Matthew Gilkes (wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Jonathan Cook, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha and Chris Tremain.

HEA vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Gilkes

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (captain), Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant, Tom Banton

All-Rounders: Ben Cutting, Chris Morris (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Green

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HEA vs THU Prediction and Form Guide

Brisbane Heat start as favourites to win.

Brisbane Heat finished seventh in last year's Big Bash as they only managed to win four out of their ten matches. Their last match was against the Melbourne Stars and they won the match by 10 wickets. Their best batsmen in the match were Ben Cutting and Max Bryant. Their best bowlers were Josh Lalor and Jack Prestwidge.

Sydney Thunder finished sixth in last year's tournament as they too won four games out of their ten. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and they won the game by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Callum Ferguson and Usman Khawaja. Their best bowlers were Pat Cummins and Chris Green.

