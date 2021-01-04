HEA Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Big Bash League 2020-21

The Brisbane Heat will lock horns with the Sydney Thunder in Match 28 of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The HEA vs THU match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST from The Gabba, Brisbane on January 4, 2021. Here is our HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction, HEA vs THU Dream11 team and HEA vs THU Dream11 top picks.

HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both, the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder are in wildly contrasting situations coming into this game. The Sydney Thunder find themselves in second place, with five wins and just one loss in the tournament so far, while the Brisbane Heat are second-to-last, having won just two of their six games. After losing their first three games on the trot, Jimmy Peirson and his Brisbane Heat side are finally looking settled. Their recent wins over the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes will give them some much-needed confidence going into this game.

The Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, will be going to Brisbane knowing that they have already defeated the Heat once this season. Thunder won the reverse fixture of this game by 4 wickets and seven balls still remaining on December 14, 2020, in Canberra. However, they will be facing a much more in-form Heat side now - with the exception of the missing Chris Lynn who made a massive 69 runs in the last game between the sides. This should not prove to be too tough of a challenge for the side, who have won their last five matches and look poised to go all the way this time.

HEA vs THU playing 11 prediction

Brisbane Heat - Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Jimmy Peirson (C & WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett and Matt Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder - Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Adam Milne and Nathan McAndrew

HEA vs THU Key Players

Brisbane Heat - Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman

Sydney Thunder - Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja

HEA vs THU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Sam Billings

Batsmen - Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant

Allrounders - Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Sams

Bowlers - Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mark Steketee, Tanveer Sangha

HEA vs THU game prediction

According to our HEA vs THU match prediction, the Sydney Thunder will win this match.

Note: The HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction and HEA vs THU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HEA vs THU Dream11 team and HEA vs THU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

