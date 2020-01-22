"Heading To Pakistan, Remember Us In Your Prayers": Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is a part of the Tigers' squad traveling to Pakistan, posted a cryptic tweet prior to the team's departure to Pakistan, leaving many eyebrows raised. Bangladesh had been quite hesitant to travel to Pakistan for the series citing security concerns and a threat to the lives of the players. Senior Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim along with the batting coach, fielding coach and other members of the support staff had already pulled out of the tour, clearly stating that their lives were bigger than cricket. An adamant PCB categorically denied hosting the matches at a neutral venue, pressing the BCB to accept their terms and travel to Pakistan. As the Bangladesh team prepared to depart, pacer Mustafizur Rahman took to Twitter to say 'remember us in your prayers', a cryptic tweet that left many fans wondering what was in store for the Bangladesh players in Pakistan.

Mustafizur Rahman's tweet leaves netizens confused

Heading to Pakistan. Remember us in your prayers. #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/7l85XfFUWM — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) January 22, 2020

Neil McKenzie, Ryan Cook opt-out of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman Akram Khan revealed that the side would be going to Pakistan without five members of their coaching staff, adding that batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook will too skip the series. Spin consultant Daniel Vettori has not been called for this tour, while team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran will miss out owing to his nationality. BCB has not revealed the name of their new bowling coach either.

Mushfiqur Rahim: 'Cricket not bigger than life'

"I have already said I wouldn’t go to Pakistan. I had made up my mind about it long ago and had informed the board. I have submitted a letter too," said Rahim. Speaking about how his family is not permitting him to go to Pakistan, he added, “My family is worried, and they don’t want me to go. There’s no bigger sin for me than not playing for Bangladesh. But at the same time, Cricket is not bigger than life." "I would like to say that the situation in Pakistan is better than before," he added.

Apart from Rahim, five members of the support staff have denied to tour Pakistan with the team due to security concerns. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC) has called up veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal for the T20 series beginning on January 24 and have also called for the services of uncapped fast bowler Hasan Mahmud. Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam and Abu Hider have been dropped from the squad. Bangladesh will play their T20s in Lahore from January 24-27 before returning home. They will go back to Pakistan for the first Test starting February 7 and visit again for a one day international in Karachi on April 3 and the second Test from April 5.

