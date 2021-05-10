'Heartbreaking': Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Piyush Chawla's Father's Demise Due To COVID-19

As India is going through a tough phase due to the second wave of COVID-19, Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lost his father to COVID-19 complications on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Chawla shared the news of his father's demise. He wrote, 'life would not be the same without him'. Now, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended his condolences.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and expressed his condolences, saying that it is 'heartbreaking' to know about Chawla's father. The 'Little Master' also wished the leg spinner and his family strength in order to endure the loss. Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter handle wrote:

It’s heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush’s father.

May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻



My condolences to him and his family & praying that God gives them all the strength to help endure this loss. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2021

Piyush Chawla on Monday on his Instagram wrote an emotional note and revealed about his father's demise. "With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.''

Mumbai Indians, Chawla's IPL 2021 team also sent out a condolence message for the veteran spinner. "Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya Loses Father To COVID-19

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals young gun Chetan Sakariya lost his father due to COVID-19. Post the suspension of IPL 2021, Sakariya had rushed back home to Vartej, Gujarat to attend to his father -- Kanjibhai who was battling COVID-19 for almost a week prior to the suspension. Reports had also suggested that his father's treatment was being funded by the 22-year-old through the money that he was earning from IPL 2021. He had only received his part payment from IPL 2021 which he transferred home to save his father's life. Notably, Sakariya's father was a tempo driver before he left his job two years ago.

(Image Credits: PIYUSHCHAWLA_OFFICIAL-Insta/PTI)