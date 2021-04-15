Heath Streak Net Worth, Salary And Career Stats As Indian Corruptor's Role In Ban Decoded

Heath Streak, a former cricketer and coach for the Zimbabwe cricket team, was banned from all form of cricket for 8 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Heath Streak ban was imposed after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC-Anti Corruption Code. Heath Streak was a former coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season.

What did ICC's investigation reveal about the Heath Streak ban?

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigated Heath Streak and they found that the former cricketer and coach and was involved in various activities that breached the code. Heath Streak was found to be in constant contact with a Delhi-based businessman named Deepak Agarwal and they both carried the violation of the code together. Deepak Agarwal was also banned by the ACU in the year 2019 for carrying out various corrupt activities.

Heath Streak banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code https://t.co/887PDYUD9j via @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) April 14, 2021

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation.” Deepal Agarwal is also said to be the person who had approached Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who was banned for two years until he was eligible to play in October 2020.

This ban was imposed after he failed to report the approaches by Deepak Agarwal thereby violating the code. He resumed cricket on October 29, 2020 and the Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 season is sailing smoothly so far. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 bid was won by KKR for INR 3.2 crore.

Heath Streak net worth and career stats

The Heath Streak ban makes one question whether the low income of cricketers is responsible for their involvement in corruption. According to Bulawayo24, the Heath Streak net worth comprised the $100,000 that he walked away with, after quitting his position as Zimbabwe coach, a role which made him earn $23,000 per month. Heath Streak was a right-arm fast-medium bowler with 216 wickets in 65 Test matches and 238 wickets in 189 ODI matches. He was considered as one of Zimbabwe's prominent fast bowler of his era.

Heath Streak follows Sanath Jayasuriya in corruption

BREAKING: Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.



Full details: https://t.co/O4kTg0b1j2 pic.twitter.com/1bJsTg9WTP — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2018

In 2019, Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lankan captain, was charged with two counts of breaching the ICC-Anti Corruption. Sanath Jayasuriya was banned for 2 years from the game. This was a similar account where a cricketer failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Image Source: ICC Twitter