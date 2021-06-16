Heather Knight Comically Looks To Improve Toss Skills, Pays Off Before First India Test

The Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test has gotten underway at the County Ground in Bristol. England Women won the toss and decided to bat first in the one-off Test. India have five players making their debut in the form of Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia and Sneh Rana whereas England has a solitary debutant in the form of Sophia Dunkley, who became the first woman of colour to represent England in the longest format of the game.

Heather Knight's toss practice before India vs England 1st Test pays off

Ahead of the toss, England Women skipper Heather Knight was seen practising her toss skills. Heather Knight's teammate Kate Cross gave a glimpse of her captain practising for the toss. The video of the same was shared by England Cricket's Twitter handle. ECB wrote, "Preparation is key!" with a tears of joy emoji. It would be safe to that Knight's hard work paid off as England went on to win the toss and opted to bat first.

Meanwhile, India Women are playing their first Test since November 2014. The last time they featured in whites was against South Africa, a game which they won comprehensively by an innings and 34 runs. Moreover, India Women will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they had beaten England in the last two Tests in their own backyard. With seasoned campaigners like Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Jhulan Goswami within their ranks, India will certainly look to replicate their heroics from 2014 and beat the hosts.

India Women vs England Women playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

