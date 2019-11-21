'Heaven & Earth Difference': Asked On Saha, Virat Kohli Details Selection Logic Per Format

Indian skipper Virat Kohli addressed a press conference before the historic first Pink-ball day and night Test match. Kohli commented on if Wriddhiman Saha will feature in the limited-overs format of the game for the Indian Team, stated that "As everyone knows, he is a world-class keeper but on the basis of format you need to compile your best team. If you are talking about Wriddhi, in the IPL and domestic cricket he has performed well."

'It is very difficult to understand who is better'

Kohli further added, "But you need to understand that in the IPL there are 8 teams, in all of those teams Indian players are featuring, it gets very difficult to understand who is better than the other in smaller formats and who can contribute more. Furthermore, which position has the player played in T-20 will he be able to play in the same position for this team or not? I think you should consider all of these factors."

"You need to see if cricketers like Wriddhi perform at the top of the order, then he won't feature in the number 5th or 6th position in T-20. I feel these things really need to be understood because if someone is performing at what position are they performing. Most times we see the performances, get excited and say that they should be selected and when they play at the number six position then you say that the performance is not replicated. There is heaven and earth difference in T-20 cricket and you need to choose specialists, if you look at the team in the top order there is difficulty to find a place because we have been consistently performing but he has performed well, in the future you do not know how things can change."

'I would ideally like a bigger gap between the two Test matches'

Kohli was also asked about the practice matches between Test matches for players to adjust to the pink ball, and he said, "I think it depends on when the Test match takes place. If it is the first Test then obviously before the first Test match, whatever practice matches you play - one of them can be a normal red ball practice game and one before the Test can be a pink ball practice game. But if its the second or the third Test then I would ideally like a bigger gap between the two Test matches and have a practice game before the pink ball Test, whenever that is. It (practice Test) can't be before the series with the pink ball Test being the third or the fourth Test. That will not make any sense."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on October 29 announced that India will play Bangladesh in the first pink-ball Test match at Eden Gardens, which will begin on November 22. Bangladesh are on three T20I and two Test match tour in India. India won the T2OI series 2-1 and also registered a victory in the first Test match in Indore.

