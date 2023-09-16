Heinrich Klaasen Regards De Villiers As An Inspiration After Batter's Valiant Knock Vs AUS

Quick links:
South African legend AB de Villiers and Proteas wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen (Image: AP)
South Africa cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed the Australian to all the parts of the SuperSport Park and played an innings of 174 runs off 84 balls. His innings included a total of 13 fours and 13 sixes and helped South Africa achieve a first-innings score of 416 runs. This was the Proteas' seventh 400-plus score in an ODI match.
ALSO READ | BCCI announce changes in Asian Games squad, Akash Deep to replace injured Shivam Mavi
South Africa cricket team wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, revealed legendary Proteas wicket-keeper batter AB de Villiers had an enormous influence on his innings. Klassen further said that the minor change in his mindset helped him improve his game. Klaasen said:
You look up to some role models and you want to be like them - like AB de Villiers. You want to play all the shots, but the genius behind guys like AB was knowing when to play them. For me, I explored a lot with it and it didn't work. It was about maturing into my game and knowing my options are. What's changed in my career is that I am playing every ball as it is and for me to stay in that mindset. I don't recap what I have done the previous ball or think of what I might do the next ball.
Tim David asked me how many sixes I hit and I said I didn't know. It shows my mindset was good and I was only focusing on what's coming in that moment. I have to go back and look at it. It was awesome out there and you don't often get that feeling - maybe once or twice in your career.
ALSO READ | Massive jolt to PAK ahead of ODI World Cup, top pacer to be ruled out over shoulder injury
The five-match ODI series is currently levelled at 2-2 and they will play the last match of the series at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on September 17, 2023.