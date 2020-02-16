Heinrich Klaasen's Blitzkrieg Powers South Africa To 222 In Final T20 Against England

Heinrich Klaasen led South Africa's run feast from the front against England in the third and final T20 against England on Sunday. The hosts set up a massive target of 223 for England to chase after winning the toss. After a fiery start by skipper de Kock and Temba Bavuma, Klaasen came into play as both the openers fell. Klassen then anchored the Proteas' innings as he slammed English bowlers all-around the park.

Klaasen leads Proteas powerpack

Klaasen hit four maximums and four boundaries at a strike rate of 200 before falling to Tom Curran. He top-scored for the Proteas with 66 runs under his belt while Bavuma and de Kock scored 49 and 35 respectively. Chris Jordan was the most expensive bowler as he went for 49 runs off his four overs and remained wicketless. The three-match series is tied currently at 1-1.

READ | Eoin Morgan Exudes Confidence In Jos Butler As He Calls Him Greatest White-ball Cricketer

OH NO KLASSEN |🇿🇦 177-4



Klassen skies one but Stokes take a comfortable catch



What a knock from him



Pretorius joins Miller at the crease #ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/X7jZjp7emS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 16, 2020

Can England clinch the series?

The visitors successfully crushed Proteas, who hosted England with completely refurbished team management, in the Test series. The ODI series ended in a draw with Quinton de Kock leading the side successfully in his first outing as the ODI skipper after Faf du Plessis, who was left out of the squad.

READ | India Set To Play Day-night Test In Australia: BCCI Sources

The T20 series has so far been an entertaining delight with close finishes in both the matches. While the Proteas managed to clinch the first match by a run, England pulled back a win from the well of defeat as they sneaked a victory by two runs. The final T20 will be an important victory for either of sides leading up to the T20 World Cup later this year.

READ | Conflict Complaint Against Kapil Dev Rendered Infructuous

READ | West Indies' Anisa Mohammad Warns Australia, Promises To Spoil Defending Champ's Party

Image Credits: AP