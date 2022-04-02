'He'll Play It Safe': Shastri Reveals Thought Before 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style' Comment

Former Indian national team head coach Ravi Shastri who was a commentator on the 2011 World Cup final when MS Dhoni gave India a fairytale end recalled the thoughts in his mind before his iconic comments which still echo in the ears of every Indian cricket fan watching the match. "Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" Ravi Shastri was heard saying.

Ravi Shastri said that India was ahead at that time and he thought that Dhoni will take his time and play it safe by knocking it around. "There was enough time left but then a bolt of the blue, big out of the ground, world cup for India, captain cool finishing things off," he said.

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri praises Pant, likens him to Dhoni 'street-smart cricketer'

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion of the anniversary of the 2011 World Cup Ravi Shastri on ESPNcricinfo spoke about Rishab Pant and pointed out how he tried to do things similarly to Dhoni, “I liked him tactically as a captain. He used Kuldeep brilliantly and also made good bowling changes. He is a street-smart cricketer and yes, he will learn a lot more. The thing I like about him the most is that his batting and his captaincy is not the same. As a captain, he is a lot more composed. His idol is MS Dhoni, so he tries to do a lot of things like him. Even if you watch him before the game, his practice and work ethics are a lot similar to Dhoni. So, he's very composed and very calm.” he said.

Rishabh Pant's batting average however has seen a dip over the last two seasons, speaking on that Shastri added, “Rishabh is not a sort of player who will be under pressure. He is always going to play his natural game. The way Rishabh plays, being consistent is not easy because he will take chances. He takes care of the strike rate because he comes to bat at no.4, where you have to take the run-scoring up. So, it's a high-risk game there. If he performs, he can cover up his strike rate issue in a single innings.”

Image: AP