'He'll Score 600-700': Aakash Chopra Predicts IPL 2021's Top Scorer; Rishabh Pant In Mix

The excitement level for the IPL 2021 is getting higher day by day. Cricket experts have also started their team analysis and predictions ahead of the IPL 2021. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently on his YouTube channel predicted the batsman who will score the most in the IPL 2021. Aakash Chopra predicted India and Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli as the batsman who will score the most in the IPL 2021. Earlier, he had also predicted the bowler who will take the most number of wickets in this year's tournament.

"Virat Kohli is going to be the opener. Last time he started off slowly, still, he made runs which is expected from him, like expectations are always there that he will score 400 plus runs, there he reaches easily but this time he will reach up to 600-700 runs. I think he will play very big innings and might also win the highest run-scorer. There will be two more contenders, one will be Rishabh Pant, and the second will be KL Rahul, maybe David Warner as well. There will be a tough fight between them but I think Virat Kohli might just end up winning by the league stage. If his team does not qualify for the playoffs then it is possible that he might lose." READ | Aakash Chopra predicts uncapped Indian bowler who can be highest wicket taker for Kolkata

'Bangalore will not qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs'- Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also predicted that the opening average of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will be the highest. However, he also said that their strike rate will not be high. They will give a good start so that players like AB de Villiers and Glen Maxwell can carry on. Chopra also predicted that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will pick the most wickets for Bangalore in this edition of the IPL. Aakash Chopra also said that Virat Kohli-led side will not qualify for the finals.

Recently, Chopra picked up Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan who plays for Hyderabad will be the bowler who will take the most number of wickets in this year's IPL. In a video posted on Chopra's Facebook profile, he claimed that the Indian pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will give a tough fight to Rashid but the spin-friendly conditions will help Afghanistan spinner to become the bowler with the most number of wickets in IPL 2021.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/@cricketaakash)