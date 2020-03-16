Here's How Jasprit Bumrah Responded To Sachin Tendulkar Calling Him The 'world's Best Bowler'

Jasprit Bumrah was the real hero with the ball as he helped Mumbai Indians overcome Chennai Super Kings by 1 run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday to win their record fourth IPL title. It was Lasith Malinga who had held his nerves in the tense final over to help Mumbai get over the line, but Bumrah kept the CSK batsmen especially Shane Watson on his toes as MI defended a low total. The young speedster bowled an economical spell and kept CSK' s run rate in check. Bumrah picked up two crucial wickets and gave away just 14 runs in his four overs at an economy of 3.50.

After Mumbai's historic triumph, Mumbai Indians batting mentor Sachin Tendulkar and the new recruit of MI this season, Yuvraj Singh were full of praises for the young speedster. Yuvi felt that Bumrah was bowling the best that the southpaw had ever seen in the youngster's career, whereas the Little Master felt that Bumrah was the best bowler in the world at this stage. This is what the Master Blaster had to say.

"Well without any doubt, let me go on record and say that he (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage."

Watch the video of Sachin Tendulkar showering praises on Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah was so overwhelmed by Sachin's tweet that he replied back to the legendary cricketer by first thanking him and then said that the 25-year-old was speechless. Read Bumrah's tweet here.

I am Speechless thank you sachin sir 😊 — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 13, 2019

Bumrah will be India's premier bowler in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where Virat Kohli & Co. will be looking to win their third World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's premier bowler since the last couple of years. While it is true that he has made a tremendous impact in the limited overs cricket, the speedster has also had an outstanding start to his Test career. He was very impressive during India's three overseas assignments in the longest format of the game. He had a successful outing in South Africa, England and Australia where he took a 'fifer' in each of the three overseas tours.

