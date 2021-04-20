Here's How MS Dhoni's Prediction From Behind Stumps Tilted Momentum In CSK's Favour

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni seemed to have rediscovered his rhythm with the bat to some extent but was spot on from behind the stumps as his prediction sent a well-set Jos Buttler back to the dugout during the IPL 2021 league match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MS Dhoni's perfect prediction becomes the turning point of the CSK-RR clash

The incident happened during the 12th over of Rajasthan's run chase. Even before the over has started, Mahi was heard saying from behind the stumps that the ball is dry and will spin which is exactly what happened. On the very first delivery, Jaddu bowled one on the middle stump line which spun away viciously after pitching. Meanwhile, Buttler who looked to defend the ball was completely outfoxed and it ended up disturbing his furniture.

Watch the video of MSD predicting how the dry ball will spin.

Earlier, 'Captain Cool' had scored a 17-ball 18 at a strike rate of 105.88 that included a couple of boundaries. He was dismissed in the 18th over after hitting one straight to Jos Buttler at covers off youngster Chetan Sakariya.

CSK register an emphatic win

Coming back to the contest, Rajasthan restricted Chennai to a manageable total of 188/9 from their 20 overs on a perfect batting wicket with opener Faf du Plessis (33), Moeen Ali (26), and, Ambati Rayudu (27) managing to show some resistance with the bat. Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's quickfire 8-ball unbeaten 20 at the backend of the innings powered CSK to a fighting total.

In reply, opener Jos Buttler (49) kept the Royals in the hunt despite losing Manan Vohra and skipper Sanju Samson. However, once the English limited-overs specialist was dismissed, the inaugural edition's winners suffered a batting collapse and were eventually restricted to 143/9. CSK registered an emphatic win by 45 runs and have now won their second match of this season.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@TheDhoniEra/@ChennaiIPL)