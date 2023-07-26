Here's the full list of 17 players who have left Chelsea in this transfer window

Chelsea didn't have the desired outcome last season as they miserably failed in getting the job done. Despite spending millions in the transfer market the West Londoners finished a distant 12th in the Premier League table and will not be participating in Europe next term. Chelsea have been the most active side in terms of transfer business as there has been a host of players involved in the activity. The Blues have been clearing the logjam as they need to raise funds in order to comply with the financial fair play rules.

3 things you need to know

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in a single season

They appointed former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer

The Blues will seek to turn around their fortunes under their new manager

Mason Mount

The tradition to switch allegiance from Chelsea to Manchester United continues to make rounds as Mason Mount joined the Red Devils. A Chelsea academy product, Mount spent some of the most glorious days at Stamford Bridge before making the switch to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £55 million.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz was another blockbuster departure from Chelsea as Arsenal roped in the German international for a whopping £65 million fee. Havertz failed to make his mark at Chelsea and will hope to rectify his mistakes at Emirates Stadium.

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic joined English champions Manchester City this summer from Chelsea. The Croatian midfielder signed a four-year deal after joining Pep Guardiola's side for a reported fee of £30 million.

N'Golo Kante

Longtime Chelsea loyalist N'Golo Kante joined the Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. The midfielder decided not to renew his contract as he ventured towards a new challenge.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea nightmare finally ended as he secured a move to Italian giants AC Milan. The Rossoneri reportedly splashed £17 million on the USMNT international.

Edouard Mendy

The Senegalese international failed to establish himself properly in London and was finally sold by Chelsea to Al-Ahli for £16 million reportedly.

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spanish defender had been at Chelsea since 2012 and lifted the Champions League, Europa League, and Premier League with the club. He left London to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang finally ended his miserable Chelsea career to join Ligue 1 side Marseille on a free transfer.

The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdul Rahman Baba, Ethan Ampadu, David Fofana, and Tiemoue Bakayoko also left the club while Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria also returned to Atletico Madrid and Juventus respectively following the completion of their loan deal respectively.

Some of the academy players also left the club in search of better opportunities.