Here's What Happened After Dom Sibley Used Saliva On The Ball In The 2nd Test Despite Ban

With international cricket resuming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several changes have been introduced to contain the spread of the virus during the course of the game. However, players will need some time to gradually get used to the new rules which include the contentious ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and the bio-secure bubble as well. With Jofra Archer being the first player to breach COVID induced protocol, England's Dom Sibley became the second one on Saturday.

Sibley, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings of the second Test at Old Trafford, went on to become the first bowler to breach the saliva ban on the fourth morning of the test. Shortly before lunch, Sibley used saliva to shine the ball before handing it over to Dom Bess, who was bowling at the time. Incidentally, the umpires - Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth - came forth to examine the ball as Sibley himself admitted to the accidental use of saliva.

Post which, the umpires disinfected the ball with a wipe before handing the ball back to Bess. According to the ICC's revised playing conditions for this series, only sweat may be used to shine the ball. However, the umpires have been directed to be a little bit lenient with the new law and shall give two warning before docking the offending team five runs.

Meanwhile, with the third day of the test being washed out completely, the match looks like heading towards a stalemate. Centuries by Sibley and Ben Stokes helped the hosts put a 469 on the board in the first innings. West Indies are at 199 for 3 currently and trail by 270 runs.

Jofra Archer fined

Speedster Jofra Archer has been fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with an undisclosed amount and also sent an official written warning for breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on July 13. The decision comes after a disciplinary hearing held on Friday which was chaired by ECB MD Ashley Giles. The young gun had breached the new bio-secure protocols just before the second test against the West Indies at the Old Trafford as he made an unauthorized visit to his home in Hove. Consequently, Archer was dropped from the squad for the second test.

