Here's What India Need To Do To Reach World Test Championship Final Despite England Defeat

Team India's ride towards qualification for the second World Test Championship final has been a bumpy ride. India started the WTC cycle with a 2-1 series lead against England in the five-match Test series but the contest was called off due to COVID-19 in the Indian camp. However, things got a little tense as India lost the Test series in South Africa earlier this year before winning the series against Sri Lanka. However, losing the recent ENG vs IND Edgbaston Test has once again put Team India on the backfoot, thereby making the qualification for WTC finals even tougher. The biggest question now remains is how can India qualify for WTC final

The England vs India five-match Test series ended in 2-2 leaving India with only 6 matches to qualify for the World Test Championship finals. Besides losing the Edgbaston Test, Team India was also fined and penalised two points for maintaining a slow over-rate. As a result of losing two points, India has slipped below Pakistan in the World Test Championship 2021/23 points table. For India to qualify for the World Test Championship final. they need to win all their remaining six matches and If they do that without any over-rate issues, they will gain 72 points, taking their points percentage to 68.05. The likes of Australia, South Africa and Pakistan have to have lesser points percentage for India to qualify for the WTC final. If India want to finish first, then they would have to defeat Australia 4-0 while hoping for Australian team to lose or settle for a draw in one of their remaining fixtures.

How can Australia qualify

Australia have 10 games remaining in the WTC 2021/23 cycle and even if they lose 0-4 agianst India, they can still top the table with wins over Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies.

How can Pakistan qualify

Pakistan have seven matches remaining against England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. They would need to atleast win 5 out of the 7 if they want to finish with 68%.

How can South Africa qualify

SA can reach the WTC final if they collect 68 points in their remaining eight fixtures. They would finish lower than India if they lose the three matches while India hold up their end of the deal.

Key points from ENG vs IND 5th Test

Team India's top order failed to score big runs putting pressure on the middle order in both innings. The positive for India in the entire match was the performance of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings which saved Team India from getting out to a low score on the opening day. Pant smashed a scintillating 146 off 111 balls in the first innings while Jadeja scored 104 runs which put India in control of the first three days.

Pant once again scored a half-century in the second innings and forged a 78-run stand with Pujara for the fourth wicket. Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari could only score a combined 52 runs across the two innings, putting further pressure on the middle order. Virat Kohli also got starts but failed to make a big score.

For England, Jonny Bairstow was sensational with the bat scoring centuries in both innings. England would have in a lot more trouble in the first innings had it not been for Jonny Bairstow's heroics with the bat. James Anderson continued his good performance with the ball against India as he accounted for wickets of top-order Indian batsmen. The veteran pacer finished with 5/60 in the first innings, his 32nd Test fifer, and was economical in the second innings with figures of 1/46.