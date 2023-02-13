Here's What Richa Ghosh Wants Do For Her Parents After Earning Rs 1.90 Cr At WPL Auction

Richa Ghosh has expressed her interest in buying a flat for her parents in Kolkata after she was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping 1.90 crores in the Women's Premier League auction. The 19-year-old is one of the youngest to have received a big payday which also has seen franchises splashing their cash in the inaugural edition of the WPL. The move came in the aftermath of her explosive innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Richa was one of the catalysts behind India's seven-wicket victory over Pakistan and she also played her part as the U-19 Indian side lifted the T20 World Cup title by getting the better of England in the final. Richa sounded elated as she revealed she wants her parents to settle in Kolkata. "All my parents wanted me to achieve was to play for India. I want to captain my team and win a major trophy for India. I want to buy a flat in Kolkata. I want my mother and father to settle down there. I want them to enjoy their life now. They have struggled a lot in their life, and they have worked hard a lot for me. Even now, my father does umpire. After the auction, I hope he doesn't have to work so hard."

Her father Manabendra Ghosh who also happens to be a part-time umpire in Bengal cricket opened up after her daughter broke all the barriers in the WPL auction. "This is a moment to rejoice, but this is just the beginning of the ultimate goal to bring the World Cup. Our team is good. We have expectations.

"I am proud that she is my daughter, but I am proud of all the girls in the team. This is a journey; she was always focused on her dream. She has a goal; she has to be focussed & come back after winning.'

(With inputs from PTI)