Here's Why England Fast Bowler Mark Wood Backed Out From IPL Auction 2021

England pacer Mark Wood has pulled his name out of the IPL 2021 Auction that was held on Thursday in Chennai and now he has revealed the reason behind doing so. Wood, who was picked in the list of bowlers with a base price of INR 2 crores has said that family was his first priority over the cash-rich IPL deal.

'We can't see our families': Mark Wood

"Couple of things really. First and foremost it was my family. I'm going to spend six weeks here in India and it would have been another eight weeks on top of that so that's 14 weeks. We're in a strange situation with Covid and we can't see our families while we're with England like we usually do and I wanted to be able to switch off, go home and recharge for the second reason which of course is being ready for England," said Wood as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I'm trying to prioritise that and be ready for later on in the year when we've got loads of cricket going on. I don't want my body to fail me or be a bit bruised mentally or physically for the back end of the year when it's the World Cup and ashes and the summer when it's a big series against India at home. So I wanted to be ready and available and have some family time as well because there is a lot of time away from home this year," he added.

"The plus side is you're not just going for money reasons. You will improve hopefully going into the World T20 and improve your skills and I've got a bit of unfinished business with the IPL because I only played one game for Chennai last time and I'd like another crack at some point. But I just didn't think the time was right and ultimately that was my decision. Everybody makes their own decision, each player, but for me, it was about prioritising my family and England at the minute," the pacer further added.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co. Sweat It Out At Motera Ahead Of High-voltage D/N Test Against England

Mark Wood pulls out of IPL auction at the last minute

Mark has been one of England's leading bowlers in the last couple of years. The right-arm pacer was certainly among the most sought-after players at the auction, which is why the Mark Wood IPL 2021 snub comes as a little bit of a surprise. Notably, Wood was a part of England's team that toured Sri Lanka last month. The cricketer subsequently was rested from the first two Tests against India as a result of England's rotational policy but is set to return for the ODI and T20I legs of the tour. It has been learned that he might also get to feature in the last two Tests against India despite being largely considered as only a white-ball specialist in recent years.

READ: Tewatia & Ishan Kishan Earn Maiden India Call Up As BCCI Announces Squad For T20s Vs Eng

Mark Wood's IPL stint

The lanky speedster has played only one match in the lucrative league. Wood was bought by the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in 2018 for a price of INR 1.5 crore and was released ahead of the 2019 season.

READ: Cheteshwar Pujara Says County Cricket Can Take A Backseat As He Returns To IPL After 2014

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.