Here's Why England Players Wore Black Armbands During 1st T20I Against India In Ahmedabad

England showcased a live-wire performance on the field during the first T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday as complete bowling as well as a fielding performance helped them in restricting India to a below-par total of 124/7 after the coin had landed in visiting skipper Eoin Morgan's favour.

However, what really stood out here is that the English players were wearing armbands during the first innings of the series opener.

Why did England players wear armbands in the 1st T20I?

Morgan & Co. had worn black armbands to pay tribute to their former player Joey Benjamin who had passed away on Monday i.e. March 8 h due to a heart attack. Benjamin had represented England in three matches. The right-arm fast bowler could only manage to feature in one Test and two One Day Internationals in his short international cricketing career.

The late cricketer had made his debut at the highest level on August 18, 1994, against South Africa at the Oval where he ended up bagging four scalps. Thus, England’s players are wearing black armbands for paying tribute to Joey Benjamin.