Here's Why Netizens Are Criticising Sanjay Manjrekar For Showing Sympathy Towards MS Dhoni After CSK's Loss In IPL Final

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win their record fourth IPL title. It was an edge of the seat thriller as a winner could only be determined on the ball of the game. Lasith Malinga held his nerves and took MI to a famous win as he defended nine runs in the final over by giving away just seven. The veteran Sri Lankan bowler made an outstanding comeback after he had leaked 35 runs in his previous two overs. Nonetheless, it was a case of so near yet so far for CSK as they failed to grab the silverware for the fifth time in their eight final appearances. Many believed that MS Dhoni's debatable run out ended up being the turning point of the game as it opened up the floodgates for MI's comeback.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media and showed sympathy towards Dhoni, saying that his heart went out for Dhoni while having a chat with him in during the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added that Dhoni seemed really heartbroken and that he had never seen the 'Captain Cool' like that before.

Read his tweet here:

My heart went out to Dhoni speaking to him in the post match, he seemed really heartbroken. Never seen him like that before. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019

READ: Mumbai Indians' lucky charm? Here's MS Dhoni's overall record against the IPL's most successful team

However, his tweet did not go down well with the netizens as they pointed out that the former Mumbai batsman was the only one in the commentary box who had said that Dhoni was out. Read some of the responses here:

With all due respect sir you could have stayed back at ur home & cheered for MI rather than doing it in the commentary box.

I'm sorry if I have offended you.

But this was my personal feeling. Commentators rooting for teams in commentary box kills the fun in the game! 😊 — Srinivas Jayaprakash (@CustosLegis_Jay) May 12, 2019

When 3rd umpire was struggling to take the decision of out or not out,You are first person we are listening and you have decided it's OUT🤔😂 — Bibhudatta Behera (@BibhuVssut) May 12, 2019

@sanjaymanjrekar is the 4th umpire. He controls the 3rd umpire. — Drashkum (@Drashkum1) May 12, 2019

Because he was talking to you 😂😒 #MIvCSK #Dhoni — Come On CSK & MI 💛💙 (@madam_jadeja) May 12, 2019

And even in your wildest dreams, don't even imagine that Dhoni needs your fake sympathy or your encouragement. He's a much bigger and better player than you have ever been. He's a legend, something you will never become. — Jessica (@In2019Liz) May 12, 2019

During the match on Sunday, experts were of the opinion that since there is no conclusive evidence, the CSK skipper should be given the benefit of doubt. However, in a conflict of interest, Sanjay Manjrekar opined that MS Dhoni was out, after looking at one angle, for which he has been called out by the social media users.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh turn rappers after Mumbai Indians win their fourth IPL crown