Last Updated:

Herschelle Gibbs Has Funny Reply As ICC Celebrates 14th Year Of 6 Sixes In An Over Feat

Former South Africa opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs delighted fans with a reply to the ICC's 6 sixes in an over moment against the Netherlands post on Tuesday.

Written By
Aditya Desai
Herschelle Gibbs

Former South Africa opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs had established himself as a force to reckon with and has played a number of match-winning innings for his national side. The destructive batter had a reputation of taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and was known for his fearless approach. It was on March 16, 2007, that the dynamic batsman became the first player to smash 6 sixes in an over in international cricket. 

READ | SRH team 2021 star Kedar Jadhav opens own cricket academy in Pune; see pictures

Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes: Cricket reacts to ICC's Tweet 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their Twitter account to share the video of Herschelle Gibbs smashing Netherlands' spin bowler Daan van Bunge for 6 sixes in an over. The hapless bowler attempted several things in an attempt to escape the onslaught, however, Gibbs embarrassed him by accumulating 36 runs in the over in the 2007 World Cup game. The South African became the first player in international cricket to achieve the feat. The player had a hilarious response on ICC's tweet for him, as he suggested that those were a funny few moments. 

READ | IPL 2020 success spurs creation of first-of-its-kind 'MBA in Cricket' degree in Australia

While Gibbs made history by slamming 6 sixes in an over, there are other notable names who have also done the same. India's Yuvraj Singh became the first player to achieve the significant feat in T20Is, whereas Kieron Pollard became the third in international cricket in 2021. Former West Indies captain Garfield Sobers was the first to smack six sixes in an over in any form of List A, first-class and club cricket, and the feat was emulated by Ravi Shastri in a domestic match against Baroda. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri was also on-air when Yuvraj Singh hit 6 sixes in an over against England. Here are the Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes - 

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar shocked at Ishan Kishan's impact, gives chilling Shikhar Dhawan verdict

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over 

The Southpaw was at his destructive best against England during the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The swashbuckling batter smashed Stuart Broad all around the park. It is worth mentioning that Singh raced to his 50 in just 12 balls, which still is the fastest half-century in T20Is. Here's the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over video -

Kieron Pollard 6 sixes vs Sri Lanka 

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard went berserk against Sri Lanka in March 2021 as he struck 6 massive sixes against spinner Akila Dananjaya. He became only the third player to do so in international cricket. The batter became the second player to hit 6 sixes in an over in ODIs. Here are the Kieron Pollard 6 sixes -

Image source: ICC Twitter 

 

 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND