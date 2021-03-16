Herschelle Gibbs Has Funny Reply As ICC Celebrates 14th Year Of 6 Sixes In An Over Feat

Former South Africa opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs had established himself as a force to reckon with and has played a number of match-winning innings for his national side. The destructive batter had a reputation of taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and was known for his fearless approach. It was on March 16, 2007, that the dynamic batsman became the first player to smash 6 sixes in an over in international cricket.

Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes: Cricket reacts to ICC's Tweet

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their Twitter account to share the video of Herschelle Gibbs smashing Netherlands' spin bowler Daan van Bunge for 6 sixes in an over. The hapless bowler attempted several things in an attempt to escape the onslaught, however, Gibbs embarrassed him by accumulating 36 runs in the over in the 2007 World Cup game. The South African became the first player in international cricket to achieve the feat. The player had a hilarious response on ICC's tweet for him, as he suggested that those were a funny few moments.

While Gibbs made history by slamming 6 sixes in an over, there are other notable names who have also done the same. India's Yuvraj Singh became the first player to achieve the significant feat in T20Is, whereas Kieron Pollard became the third in international cricket in 2021. Former West Indies captain Garfield Sobers was the first to smack six sixes in an over in any form of List A, first-class and club cricket, and the feat was emulated by Ravi Shastri in a domestic match against Baroda. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri was also on-air when Yuvraj Singh hit 6 sixes in an over against England. Here are the Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes -

🚀 Gibbs goes wild!



14 years ago today, @hershybru became the first player to hit six sixes in an over of international cricket

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over

The Southpaw was at his destructive best against England during the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The swashbuckling batter smashed Stuart Broad all around the park. It is worth mentioning that Singh raced to his 50 in just 12 balls, which still is the fastest half-century in T20Is. Here's the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over video -

Kieron Pollard 6 sixes vs Sri Lanka

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard went berserk against Sri Lanka in March 2021 as he struck 6 massive sixes against spinner Akila Dananjaya. He became only the third player to do so in international cricket. The batter became the second player to hit 6 sixes in an over in ODIs. Here are the Kieron Pollard 6 sixes -

@KieronPollard55 became the 1st West Indian to hit 6 sixes in a T20I over!

