Herschelle Gibbs Picks His Best Batsman Between Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has rated Indian skipper Virat Kohli over his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma as the best batsman. Gibbs made it clear after the conclusion of the second T20I between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Herschelle Gibbs picks Kohli over Sharma

On Sunday night, the Indian captain had finished the game with a boundary and a maximum off medium-pacer Chris Jordan by hitting him to the leg-side boundary, between fine leg and deep square leg by playing the flick shot on both occasions and that is what stood out the most for the ex-Proteas cricketer. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gibbs heaped praise on Virat Kohli's flick shots which has also been one of his trademark cricketing shots.

After having gone through his tweet, a cricket fan came forward and asked the veteran opener who he rates higher between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and the Cape Town cricketer was quick enough to respond by choosing the former.

Virat def — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 14, 2021



The impeccable batting records of Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and is just seven tons away from surpassing his idol and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Virat also has 70 international centuries to his name (including 27 Test tons).

Rohit on the other hand has three ODI double centuries and is the only player to hold that record to date. Meanwhile, his highest score of 264 that he had scored against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual score in One Day cricket. The 'Hitman' has also dominated with his bat in the shortest format of the game by having breached the three-figure mark on four occasions.