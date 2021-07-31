Herschelle Gibbs Schooled For Rant Against BCCI Blocking Him From Pak's PoK Cricket League

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of threatening him in an effort to dissuade him from participating in Pakistan's inaugural 'Kashmir Premier League (KPL)', which has been planned by the neighbour nation in the illegally occupied PoK. Taking to Twitter, 47-year old Gibbs has ranted about having received a 'threat' from the BCCI and has hit out, insisting that the BCCI has no right to bring their "political agenda with Pakistan into the equation." While the BCCI has given no official response yet, several netizens have schooled the former South African batsman on the Kashmir issue, pointing out that he is likely no more than a pawn in Pakistan's latest attempt to add legitimacy to their illegal occupation.

Herschelle Gibbs accuses BCCI of trying to prevent him from participating in 'KPL'

Herschelle Gibbs, who is a part of the franchise 'Overseas Warriors', put out a Tweet, accusing the BCCI of threatening him by denying him an entry in India if he participates in the league. Gibbs tweeted,

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

As per Sportskeeda which spoke to Gibbs, the former South African cricketer received word from the BCCI via his compatriot Greame Smith, who in-turn was conveying a message from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Netizens school Herschelle Gibbs on Kashmir issue

Reading from the response he's got on Twitter, Herschelle Gibbs, who has hyperventilated about 'political agendas', is likely ignorant of the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan which is possibly why he has put out the ill-advised Tweet. Netizens have called him out, pointing out Pakistan is organizing a competition in a restive territory that belongs to India which it has forcibly occupied almost since it came into being. Furthermore, the latest controversy comes just days after India called Pakistan's recent 'elections' held in PoK nothing but a cosmetic sham, and once again asked the Imran Khan-led country to vacate the territory. Prominent Pakistani politicians including a minister of the Imran Khan cabinet have also jumped in.

It's a political issue for india, and a disputed place for Pakistan, it's not own Pakistan, and it's not a matter of @BCCI only , it's a matter of @goverment of india too. @BCCI is not stopping you for PSL, it's all about Kashmir, you should not hurt sentiment people of 🇮🇳. — RAHUL YADAV (@rahulyadav266) July 31, 2021

Similarly, another fan came out in full support of the BCCI and criticized Gibbs for being "naive" and ignorant of the geo-political issues.

Don’t be so naive, Herschelle. If you want to play the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Premier League, then even as a cricket fan, I would request the @BCCI to never allow you to enter India for cricket related work. Nothing is more important to us than our motherland. — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sumit Kumar Roy schooled Gibbs by putting some perspective as to why Pakistan is keen on organizing such a league. Roy told Gibbs that he is being used as a scapegoat by Pakistan to legitimise its occupation of Indian territories.

Please try to understand this is not politics this is an issue of our Sovereignty. Pak wants to legitimise their illegal occupation of Kashmir through these games. So you are part of their political plan. — Sumit Kumar Roy (@penofSUMIT) July 31, 2021

Herschelle Gibbs' Tweet reignites geopolitical rift between India and Pakistan

While Herschelle Gibbs may or may not have intended to create a geopolitical rift between India and Pakistan, launching such a frontal-attack over such a sensitive issue is bound to create ripples that go beyond cricketing circles. Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, "The pressure on Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in the Kashmir [Premier] League is a continuation of this old practice (of politicising Cricket). We strongly condemn these measures (translated from Urdu)." The hollowness of the Pakistan minister's words are evidenced from the fact that international cricket in Pakistan has come to a standstill for years now since a visiting Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in 2009. Some more of Gibbs' contemporaries, notably Dilshan Tillakaratne and Monty Panesar are also reportedly lined up to participate in Pakistan's sham, while the political nature of this tournament can be made out from the fact that its face is Shahid Afridi.

