'He's A Bowler, Batter, Fielder': Ex-India Opener Names SL Player IPL Teams Should Target

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) auctions just around the corner, many players who had a good showing at the ICC T20I 2021 World Cup will be shortlisted by many teams. According to former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is a player that teams should target for the IPL 2022 season. He called Hasaranga an 'out-of-the-box pick' and said he is reliable with the ball and the bat.

"This is an out-of-the-box pick. If I was sitting at the auction table, I would go for Wanindu Hasaranga. He is a brilliant player of spin, he's your four-over bank. He would come in the middle and bowl four overs. He can even bowl with the new ball. RCB got him cheaply but they didn't use him. But RCB does that, so I'm not surprised or perturbed. But he should play," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra then added that teams should spend 4-5 crore on him and he would be a good overseas option. He said that Hasaranga's temperament is the right one to succeed in T20 cricket. He also added that Hasaranga could see a bit of money spent on him.

"Franchises should spend on him. For ₹4-5 crores, he would be a good overseas option. He's a bowler, a batter, a fielder. He's got the temperament to succeed in T20 cricket. I've no doubt in mind that if someone has strategized the auction and Hasaranga's name comes at the right time, there should be money spent on him," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Wanindu Hasaranga at the T20I World Cup

Hasaranga was sensational at the ICC Men's 2021 T20I World Cup where he took 16 wickets in eight matches. He also managed to maintin a sensational economy of just 5.20 throughout the tournament. With the bat, he contributed well as he scored 119 runs in five innings at an average of 23.80 and a stunning strike rate of 148.75. He even scored 71 runs off 47 balls in Sri Lanka's match against Ireland. He could be an excellent option for any IPL team.

Image: BCCI