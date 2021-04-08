He's A Different Man Now: Dinesh Karthik Reveals Harbhajan Singh's Tough Training Schedule

The IPL teams and people around the world have all braced up as the cash-rich tournament is all set to commence from April 9. Ever since India vs England series have been concluded people on social media are expressing their excitement for the IPL 2021. Apart from contemporary cricketing superstars, the IPL 2021 will also showcase veteran cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina in action. The pace of T20 cricket is rapid and to cope up with it skippers often prefer fit and young legs in their squad. To cope up with the team's requirement India's former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been going through intense training and this has impressed his Kolkata team-mate Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik during one of Kolkata's practice matches at DY Patil Stadium hailed Harbhajan Singh for his determination and intensity he showcased on the field. Karthik also expressed that picking him during the mini-auction was not easy for the franchise but 'The Turbanator' has lived up to the expectation till now. "Picking him I think wasn’t easy, considering that he has been around for so long. But the amount of interest and intensity he has shown in the last one week is just fabulous. He has been coming to practice sessions early, much ahead of all other players! And he has been doing it consistently! I think he is a different man now from whatever little I have seen of him this week," said Karthik.

Karthik also revealed that the 41-year-old spinner has been working on his batting and generally arrives three hours before the practice match starts. "Even in a practice game that starts at 7 PM, he had come at 4 O’clock! He was batting before that, he bowled to Shakib (Al Hasan) and (Eoin) Morgan, and then did his stretching again before getting into the practice game."

“He is bowling in the match and also fielding all 20 overs. That’s about as much as you can ask for from a man of his stature! He has achieved everything. Yet to show this kind of interest at this stage of his career speaks volumes of him as a character. I am sure he will do a great job for KKR,” Karthik added.

Harbhajan was bought in the 2021 Auction for Rs 2 Cr. He had played for MS Dhoni-led side Chennai and Mumbai in the past. Kolkata is currently gearing up for their opening match of IPL 2021 against Hyderabad, scheduled for April 11, in Chennai.

(Image Credits: @KKRiders/Twitter/PTI)