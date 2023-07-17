'He’s Going To Deliver': Broad Backs Struggling England Star To Deliver In 4th Ashes Test

England and Australia head into the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 with the series standing 2-1 in the Aussies’ favour. While England look to win the fourth Ashes Test in a bid to level the series, the Australian team will enter the game in a bid to retain the Ashes with a win. The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 is scheduled to be played from July 19 to July 23 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

3 Things You Need To Know

Australia won the first 2 Tests of the series by 2 wickets and 43 runs respectively

England won the third Test of Ashes 2023 by three-wickets at Headingley

England‘s win over Australia at Headingley is their first in the Ashes since 2019

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad rallies in support for underfiring England star

In his latest column in the Daily Mail, Stuart Broad opened up on the struggles by one of their stars batsmen in Ashes 2023. Days ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, Broad predicted that the underfiring Jonny Bairstow will deliver a great show for England in the upcoming game. In the six innings he has batted in so far, Bairstow has returned with scores of 78, 20,16, 10, 12, and 5. Here’s what Broad said,

We all know Jonny Bairstow well enough to be able to say with confidence that he reacts best when the pressure is on. In that respect, he and I are quite similar. Which is why I’ve got a feeling he’s going to deliver this week. He’ll feel he has a point to prove — not to any of us in the dressing room, but to the outside world.

Meanwhile, Broad also shed light on veteran paceman James Anderson’s performance in the series so far. “I know that Jimmy Anderson, too, by his own admission, didn’t have the best games at Edgbaston and Lord’s, but I honestly think he was unlucky — both with the timing of his groin injury with Lancashire, which disturbed his Ashes preparation and with the pitches. He’s bowled goodness knows how many overs at Old Trafford and I’m expecting a big performance from him in a high-pressure game,” he added.

Anderson was rested for the third Test at Headingley after he returned with figures of 1/53, 1/64 at Edgbaston 1/53. Meanwhile, with Australia leading the series by 2-1, fans now await to watch live action of the fourth Ashes Test in Old Trafford..