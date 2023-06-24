'He's Head And Shoulders Above Rest. He's Scored Everywhere. Even Then, He's Not Selected'

Why you’re reading this: The Board of Control for Cricket in India recently unveiled the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming West Indies series. A number of fresh faces have been introduced, while the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the list. Reactions have been coming in as people have made their choices known on social media.

3 things you need to know

The upcoming West Indies series will be India’s first assignment after the disappointing loss in WTC final

India is set to be indulged in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is

Ajinkya Rahane will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the Test series

Aakash Chopra lambasted Indian selectors for snubbing Sarfaraz Khan again

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been inducted into the Test squad by the selectors and both will Kiley to be given chances in the two-match series. Both Ruturaj and Gaikwad had a fantastic IPL campaign and the latter even went on to lift the IPL trophy as CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final.

Sarfaraz Khan has been ignored once again as despite scoring galore of runs in the domestic circuit, his wait for getting an India call-up has only got prolonged. The 25-year-old has been registering records for fun and former Indian opener Aakash Chopra batted in Sarfaraz’s favour.

On his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator asked questions aimed at the Indian selectors for keeping Sarfaraz out of the equation once again, "What should Sarfaraz do? If you look at his numbers in the past 3 years, he's head and shoulders above the rest. He's scored everywhere. Even then, if he's not selected... what message does it send?”

He further added, "This is a question worth asking. If there's some other reason, something which you and I don't know, make it public. Just say it that you didn't like that particular thing about Sarfaraz, and that's why you're not considering him. But we don't know if there's something like that. I don't know if someone told Sarfaraz about that.

"If you don't value first-class runs, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth.”