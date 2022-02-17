Last Updated:

'He's Here To Stay': Twitter Erupts As Yash Dhull Smashes Century On Ranji Trophy Debut

India's U-19 star Yash Dhull smashed his maiden first-class century on Thursday, becoming only the second India U-19 captain to score a ton on Ranji debut.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: BCCIDomestic/Twitter


India's U-19 star Yash Dhull smashed his maiden first-class century on Thursday, becoming only the second India U-19 captain to score a ton on Ranji Trophy debut. Dhull, who made his first-class debut for Delhi in Guwahati, played some brilliant shots to reach his maiden century off just 133 balls. Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw was the first India U-19 captain to have smacked a century on Ranji Trophy debut. 

With the ton, Dhull has now joined the list of cricketers to have registered a century on Ranji Trophy debut, which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Amol Muzumdar. Dhull was batting beautifully and was single-handedly guiding Delhi's first innings in the match. However, Dhull suffered a small blockade when he was batting at 97, as the 19-year-old was ruled out off a delivery that was later called a no-ball and the young batter was given another opportunity to reach the milestone. 

Dhull was eventually dismissed for 113 runs by Tamil Nadu bowler M Mohammed. Before he was dismissed, Dhull managed to forge some crucial partnerships with his teammates to put Delhi in a commanding position. He put on a 60-run partnership with Nitish Rana and then scored 119 runs with Jonty Sidhu. Let's take a look at how netizens are reacting to Dhull's fantastic first-class debut for Delhi.

"Yash Dhull in the Last 3 Months:- Won U-19 Asia Cup As Captain | Scored Hundred in U-19 WC As Captain | Won U-19 WC 2022 As Captain | Picked in IPL Mega auction 2022 | Score Hundred on his Debut Ranji trophy match," one user wrote. 

Dhull's U-19 World Cup journey

Dhull was the captain of the India U-19 squad that won the ICC World Cup earlier this month. Dhull became the fifth Indian captain to lead his team to the U-19 World Cup victory. Dhull is also the third Indian U-19 captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to hit a century in the U-19 World Cup. Dhull scored a magnificent century during India's semifinal match against Australia, which helped his side win the match and qualify for the final. Also, note that Dhull achieved all these milestones after missing out on the first few games of the World Cup due to COVID-19. 

Image: BCCIDomestic/Twitter

