'He's In Safe Hands...': Matheesha Pathirana's Sister Pens Heartfelt Note On MS Dhoni

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings yet again proved why they are known to be the best teams in the Indian Premier League. The team reached yet another final of the tournament by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 and now will wait for the result of Qualifier 2 which is set to happen between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023. Besides everything, CSK skipper MS Dhoni met the family of young Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

Matheesha Pathirana's sister Vishuka Pathirana and the Chennai Super Kings on their official Instagram recently uploaded the visuals of the meeting. Sharing the photos Vishuka captioned the post, "Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said “You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he’s always with me. These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of."

Matheesha Pathirana and Family meet MS Dhoni

'He will be a great asset for Sri Lanka': MS Dhoni

"Make sure that he is fit and available for all ICC tournaments and he will be a great asset for Sri Lanka. Not to forget, he is a really young boy. Last time (in 2022), when he came, he was slightly more lean, but he has added muscle, which means he has got pretty strong. I feel he will serve for a very long time for Sri Lankan cricket, but we'll have to keep an eye on how much he bowls", MS Dhoni on Matheesha Pathirana after an Indian Premier League 2023 match.

The visuals are been loved by the fans on social media and once again this has proved the huge fan base of CSK skipper MS Dhoni around the world.

As far as Matheesha Pathirana's performance in the Indian Premier League, the young Sri Lanka right-arm pacer has picked up 17 wickets in the 11 matches that he has played till now and his best figures are 3/15. Matheesha has been excellent at bowling with the new ball and also has a lot of variations.

The right-arm fast bowler has bowled very good yorkers throughout the tournament at a good pace and recalls the fans of the former Sri Lanka legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, who used to bowl toe-crushing yorkers at a serial pace.

The Chennai Super Kings finished at number two in the points table and will be playing their tenth final of the Indian Premier League on May 28, 2023. The 'men in yellow' under Dhoni's leadership will also look forward to lifting their fifth trophy of the tournament.