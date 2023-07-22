'He's Much Superior': Ex-Pakistan Player Picks His Favourite Player In The 'Fab 4'

Team India batter Virat Kohli ended his almost five-year-old wait for an overseas hundred and slammed his 29th Test hundred in a match against West Indies in Trinidad. The right-handed batter also hit his 76th international ton and inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record. Kohli has ruled world cricket for over a decade and is known to be a part of the fab four list which consists of players like Australia's Steve Smith, England's Joe Root, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

3 things you need to know

Virat became the first-ever batter in the 179-year-old cricket history to hit a ton in his 500th international match

Virat Kohli also replicated Sachin Tendulkar's 21-year-old record at the Queen's Park Oval

Virat Kohli also became Team India's highest scorer in the history of the WTC

ALSO READ | India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 live score updates

Salman Butt picks Virat Kohli as his favourite player in the fab four

(Team India batter Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting 76th international ton in a match against West Indies / Image: AP)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt has picked Team India batsman Virat Kohli as his favourite player in the fab four list and thinks that Virat is much superior to the other three cricketers in the fab four list. During a live YouTube session, Butt said:

I don't think Virat Kohli needs to do anything like that. He's a much superior player.

ALSO READ | Dark Clouds engulf Old Trafford; Will rain play spoilsport in Day 4 of 4th Ashes test?

Virat Kohli has the most hundreds among the cricketers in the fab four list, however, he was not in good form with the bat off late. Steve Smith and Joe Root are of the two batsmen who have made a lot of impact in the longest format in the last few years.

Joe Root redefined himself in the longest format as the Ben Stokes-led side completely changed its way to play Test cricket. Root who is known to be a conventional batter with a sound technique in Tests didn't feel shy from playing aggressive and attacking shots.

Joe Root has been one of the most consistent batters in the ongoing ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series. During the live session, a fan asked Salman Butt that should Virat Kohli adopt an attacking and aggressive batting approach to which he replied:

Salman Butt on Virat Kohli changing his batting tactics

If all of your friends are doing something and you aren't, you will eventually pick some habits from them because you're playing with them. Indian batters, both new and old, like to play the ball on its merit. There would only be one or two players who play very aggressively, whereas England's culture has become going out-of-the-box. If someone plays defensively, he looks out-of-the-box. It's opposite in India.

Joe Root and Virat Kohli are one of the modern greats and both the players have impressive records for their country in the whites.