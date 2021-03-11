'He's Out Of The Squad': Eoin Morgan Reveals Why Alex Hales Won't Find A Place In Eng Team

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that top-order batsman Alex Hales has no room in the side as they have a very strong squad at the moment.

Hales was axed from England's 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of a recreational drug. In fact, the Nottinghamshire cricketer had last played for England in March 2019 prior to the quadrennial event that was contested in their own backyard (England & Wales).

'The squad is very strong at the moment: Eoin Morgan

"Our position on Alex still remains the same. He's out of the squad. The squad is very strong at the moment. You look at the strength of our squad at the moment and the areas that we're trying to improve... one area we don't struggle for players, it's probably in the top three," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

"He's not in the squad and the squad is very difficult to get back into. The player that he is has never been in doubt. Could he return ahead of the World Cup? Only time will tell. But time is a great healer," he added.

"He's not in the squad and the squad is very difficult to get back into. The player that he is has never been in doubt. Could he return ahead of the World Cup? Only time will tell. But time is a great healer," he added.

When Alex Hales was snubbed from England's World Cup 2019 squad

Hales was handed over a 21-day ban for the use of recreational drugs in May 2019 due to which he ended up missing the World Cup that was held on English soil for the first time in 20 years. It was indeed an opportunity missed for the opening batsman as England went on to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time.

Eoin Morgan & Co. went on to lift their maiden World Cup trophy by getting the better of a resurgent New Zealand team via a boundary-count rule at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. Prior to this historic win, England had made three final appearances in cricket's showpiece event (1979, 1987 & 1992 respectively) only to finish as the second-best side on each occasion.

(With ANI Inputs)

