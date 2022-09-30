Team India suffered a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 with Jasprit Bumrah reportedly being ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The BCCI on Friday named Mohammad Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the remainder of the South Africa T20 series. According to the statement, Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

Josh Hazlewood shared thoughts about Bumrah missing T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah's injury means India will be without their death over specialist during T20 World Cup. In Bumrah's absence, Rohit Sharma has seen bowlers leaking runs in final overs. The South Africa series was a chance for India's premier bowler to find his rhythm after a mixed performance during the comeback series against Australia. During the Nagpur T20I, Aaron Finch had even applauded the Indian pacer for his toe-crushing yorker which accounted for his dismissal. Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood while speaking to reporters in Sydney on Friday morning said that team India will really miss their pace spearhead during T20 World Cup. He said, “He’s probably the best bowler in T20s as far as I’m concerned. Seeing him go about his business in the IPL and international cricket, a couple of unbelievable yorkers throughout the last few games in India, his change of pace is phenomenal. They’re really going to miss him".

Jasprit Bumrah's performance in T20I

Bumrah has so far taken 70 wickets in 60 T20I matches since making his international debut in 2016. He had picked up wickets at an average of 20.22 and gave away runs at the rate of 6.62 runs per over. No men’s seam bowler has taken more T20I wickets at a lower economy rate than Bumrah. Since the IPL 2022, Bumrah has featured in just three T20Is, one in England in July and two against Australia at home this month.

The pacer recently missed the Asia Cup due to injury before making his return. Coming to India's schedule for T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. Last year, India was eliminated from the tournament after the first round and this time they will hope for better performance under the new skipper Rohit Sharma.