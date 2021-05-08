'He's Sucking In The Tummy': Chris Gayle Trolls A Shirtless & Younger Kevin Pietersen

Veteran T20 batsman Chris Gayle is in the Maldives along with the Australian contingent and other players waiting to fly back to their countries after IPL 2021 was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council amid India's battle against the second wave of COVID-19. Gayle, along with Kevin Pietersen and other players, has been serving 14 days quarantine period before they all head back to their respective countries. Recently, Kevin Pietersen was caught off-guard when Gayle hilariously trolled him on his shirtless photo which was captured in the Maldives.

Chris Gayle took to his Twitter handle and retweeted the shirtless photo of Kevin Pietersen, trolling him on his belly. Teasing Pietersen, Gayle even said that the tummy does not look good and the English cricketer being younger than him makes it even worse as the West-Indian stalwart is still in shape. Gayle took to Twitter and wrote:

Believe me ppl...he’s sucking in the tummy 😂🤣🤣🤣 - it’s actually worst in person 🤣😂😂😂🤣 you’re the Red list, @KP24 ❌ he’s younger than me too!! https://t.co/5faLH5FSFG — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 8, 2021

West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 and made some vital contributions in few matches. He played in a total of 8 matches in the 14th season of the tournament. During this time he scored a total of 178 runs at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 133.83.

Kevin Pietersen's Important Request For Sourav Ganguly After IPL Suspension

As per the latest IPL news, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season are most likely to be conducted in the UAE in the month of September. Sourav Ganguly recently defended the decision to host the IPL in India and said that the UAE option was discussed along with it. Now, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has made an important suggestion for hosting the remaining part of the IPL 2021.

Speaking to Betway Insider, Kevin Pietersen said that he has seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but he actually thinks that the IPL should move to the UK. According to Pietersen, when the England vs India Test series will be concluded, there will be a window in September to host the IPL matches before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Due to the Test series, most of the players from India and England will already be present and ready.

