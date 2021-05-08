HGCC Vs VRA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Preview, Dutch ODI Cup 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

Haagse CC (HGCC) and VRA Cricket Club (VRA) are all set to feature in an upcoming clash of the Dutch One Day Cup 2021. The contest will be played at De Diepput. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 8. Here is our HGCC vs VRA Dream11 prediction, HGCC vs VRA Dream11 team, HGCC vs VRA best team and HGCC vs VRA player record.

HGCC vs VRA match preview

Defending champions Haagse CC showcased a dominant performance in their Round 1 match against Amsterdamsche Cricket Club (VRA). Half-centuries from Tony Staal and Boris Gorlee powered them to a competitive score of 254 in the game. Their bowling attack ran through their opposition's batting line-up and bundled them for a paltry score of 77 to secure a comfortable victory. Clayton Floyd was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed a stunning fifer in the contest.

VRA, on the other hand, faced an embarrassing loss in their first match against VOC. Their batsmen let them down in the crucial fixture as they failed to chase down a total of 192. They lost the encounter by 50 runs as they were folded for 142. They will look to put up a stronger show in their upcoming clash against the in-form HSCC as they look to secure their maiden victory of the season.

HGCC vs VRA weather report

The weather conditions at The Hauge do not seem to be ideal for a game of cricket on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a rainy day and rain is likely to interrupt the contest on several occasions. The temperatures are likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

HGCC vs VRA pitch report

The surface at De Diepputis is likely to favour the bowlers. Scoring runs at a frantic pace will not be easy for the batters and they will have to get their eye in before attempting to play big shots. Faster bowlers are expected to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, looking at the pitch and weather conditions.

HGCC vs VRA player record

Looking at their recent form, Tony Staal and Boris Gorlee will be the key batters for HGCC in the upcoming encounter. Moreover, Clayton Floyd will also look to carry his form into the fixture after a successful outing in the previous game. The VRA side will rely on Leon Turmaine and Ben Cooper for fireworks with the bat, whereas, Vikram Singh will be their premier bowler for the game.

HGCC vs VRA Dream11 team

Keepers: M Lees, Y Patel

Batsmen: B Cooper (C), T Staal, Z Khan

All-rounders: M Ahmad (VC), P Borren, V Singh

Bowlers: A Abid, C Floyd, J Trijzelaar

HGCC vs VRA Dream11 prediction

As per our HGCC vs VRA Dream11 prediction, HGCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HGCC vs VRA player record and as a result, the HGCC vs VRA best team team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HGCC vs VRA Dream11 team and HGCC vs VRA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

