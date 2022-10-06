'High-profile England Cricketer' Under ECB Investigation Over Racism Allegations: Report

An eminent English cricketer is facing an investigation over his alleged involvement in the racism scandal that rocked England Cricket last year. According to Sportsmail, the cricketer is being investigated by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over racism allegations. The player had reportedly used a racist slur against his former County teammate, who lodged a complaint with the ECB. The name of the accused has not been revealed by Sportsmail due to legal reasons.

The report states that the accused cricketer used the racist slur against his former teammate while playing in the County Championship from 2014 to 2016. The report also claims that a well-known senior player had even reprimanded the accused after he overheard him using the racist slur during a training session. However, no action was taken against the accused player at the time as nobody reported the incident to higher authorities.

Racism in English cricket

England Cricket was first rocked by a racism scandal in 2018 after Azeem Rafiq, a cricketer of Pakistani descent, accused his former club and teammates of discriminatory behaviour. Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, levelled allegations of racism against his former teammates. Rafiq went to the press after Yorkshire failed to initiate a probe into his allegations. After receiving criticism for the same, Yorkshire ultimately launched an investigation into the matter.

Yorkshire released its report earlier last year, admitting that Rafiq had indeed been subjected to bigotry on multiple occasions. Yorkshire, however, published a statement in October 2021 refusing to accept the report of its internal panel, prompting the ECB to launch its investigation. The ECB in June this year charged Yorkshire CCC and a number of individuals following an investigation into the allegations.

Image: Twitter/@ECB