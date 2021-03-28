Highest Paid Player In IPL History Chris Morris Arrives In Mumbai To Join Rajasthan Royals

South African all-rounder Chris Morris on March 27 arrived in Mumbai to join the Rajasthan Royals bubble and take part in the upcoming IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals purchased all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore. Going into the auction the South African all-rounder had a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

During the IPL 2020, Chris Morris represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also opened the bowling for the RCB on many occasions. Morris had picked up 11 wickets in nine games with an economy rate of 6.63. It is to be noted that the 33-year-old all-rounder represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2015. He has now returned to the franchise with the tag of being the most expensive signing at IPL auctions. Rajasthan Royals official website calls Chris Morris as 'second most economical bowler in IPL since 2019'.

The COO of Rajasthan Royals, Jake Lush McCrum had revealed that why the franchise paid such a hefty amount for Morris. He said that Morris was always on their radar, and the franchise was aware that there would be heavy competition to pick Morris. McCrum also stated that he is thankful that the Punjab Kings side stopped bidding for Morris, because if they had continued, then the Rajasthan outfit might have backed out.

After the IPL 2020, ChrisMorris has represented the Titans in Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge 2021. He once again impressed with the ball, giving runs at an economy rate of 5.71. He picked up five wickets in 5 matches and scored 37 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 132.14.

'One of the better times in my cricket career in 2015 was Rajasthan'

Amidst the uncertainty of Jofra Archer to play in the IPL 2021, all eyes will be on the South African all-rounder Chris Morris. Morris also reacted after he became most expensive player of IPL. "Hi everyone! Super humbled to be joining Rajasthan again. Unbelievably good time and a good season. One of the better times in my cricket career in 2015 was Rajasthan so unbelievably happy, unbelievably excited. We have a very good squad and to be joining up with Rajasthan again is a very cool experience. Made lots of friends, made lots of good team-mates all those years ago. So very excited to be joining up with everyone again and yeah, it's gonna be a good one. Can't wait to get going", said Morris in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official Twitter handle.

(Image Credits:@rajasthanroyals/Twitter/PTI)