Highest Runs In IPL: Who Are The Batsmen Who Have Aced The Tournament Every Season?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest and most popular franchise-based T20 tournament in the world. Over the years, fans have been treated with a plethora of brilliant performances in the IPL. While there have been a number of one season wonders who have taken the league by storm but failed to capitalize on their heroics in the following seasons, there have also been players who have performed occasionally.

On the other hand, there have also been a handful of cricketers who have set IPL ablaze with their remarkable consistency. These players have put in sensational individual performances season after season and have truly left their mark on the league. While some of these players' individual brilliance has guided their team to glories, others haven't quite been able to do so. Ahead of IPL 2021, let's take a look at batsmen with the highest runs in IPL.

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The RCB captain needs no introduction. Kohli has been with the franchise since 2008 and has been the linchpin of their batting line-up. Virat Kohli stats in the IPL are truly astonishing. The dynamic batsman owns the record of scoring the highest runs in IPL with 5878 runs in 192 matches at an average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 130.73. The Virat Kohli stats in IPL also include five hundreds and 39 fifties.

Kohli has been immensely consistent in the IPL with his batting. The RCB skipper's breakthrough season came in 2016 when he scored an astounding 973 run in 16 games at an impeccable average of 81.08. He also scored four centuries that season which is a record for the most number of centuries in a single edition of the IPL. His run tally that year still remains the highest number of runs scored in a season.

2. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings & Gujarat Lions)

Raina, also known as 'Mr. IPL', is one player who has redefined the definition of consistency in the tournament. The southpaw has scored over 350 runs in each and every edition of the IPL that he has featured in. Raina has also been instrumental in CSK's three title triumphs in 2010, 2011 and 2018 with his consistent batting contributions.

The Suresh Raina IPL stats are a testament to his consistency in the league. Suresh Raina is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. He was the leading run-scorer in the tournament for the major part of the competitions but after missing the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, he was overtaken by Virat Kohli. The Suresh Raina IPL stats include the 5368 runs he has scored in 193 matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14 to go with one hundred and 38 fifties.

3. David Warner (Delhi Daredevils & Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Warner played for Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) from 2009-13 but he didn't get the desired success there. The Australian was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and since then it has been a complete turnaround for the dynamic batsmen as he went on to become one of the most prominent batsmen in the IPL. Since his arrival in SRH, Warner has churned out more than 500 runs in each IPL season and is the only batsman to do so.

The left-hander, who was appointed the skipper of the side in 2016, justified the owners' faith as he led SRH to their maiden IPL title. Warner is the only batsman in the IPL to win the Orange Cap (Most runs in IPL season) thrice in 2015, 2017 and 2019. David Warner IPL stats include the 5254 runs he has scored in just 142 matches at a brilliant average of 42.71 and a strike rate of 141.54 to go with five centuries and 48 fifties (most in the IPL).

4. Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers & Mumbai Indians)

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. He has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) in just eight years. Besides his exemplary leadership, Rohit has also been a prolific batsman for the franchise. The elegant batsman has consistently scored runs for Mumbai Indians which has played a crucial role in their success.

The Rohit Sharma records in the IPL are countless. From his leadership to his batting, Rohit has created records galore. The Mumbai-based cricketer has scored 5230 runs in 200 games at an average of 31.31 and strike rate of 130.61. He also has one hundred and 39 fifties to his name.

5. Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals)

Dhawan has played for multiple franchises but his IPL career actually took off in 2011 when he started playing for Hyderabad. Since 2011, the left-handed batsman has scored over 350 runs in each edition of the IPL. Dhawan also played a crucial role in Sunrisers Hyderbad's 2016 IPL triumph, a season where he scored 501 runs in 17 games.

Moreover, Dhawan's IPL record in the last five years has been magnificent. In IPL 2020, he ended up as the second-leading run-scorer with 618 runs to his name, He also scored back-to-back centuries last year which made him the first player in the IPL to do so. The Shikhar Dhawan stats in IPL include the 5197 runs he has scored in 176 matches at an average of 34.41 and a strike rate of 126.87. He also has two tons and 41 fifties (second-most in IPL) to his name.

