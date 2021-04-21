Highest Score In IPL History: Which Team Is The Owner Of The All-time IPL Record?

The Indian Premier League is considered one of the best sporting events in India. Whenever an IPL season arrives fans can’t help but stick to their screens to experience new records being made and new cricketing young stars emerge. Since its inception in the year 2018, the IPL has seen many records made and broken in the T20 format of the game. From records like the highest total IPL history for an individual and a team to the lowest score ever registered, the league has seen it all.

Which team has highest score in IPL history

The year 2021 has seen the teams score lower than usual totals from the previous years. Looking at the low scoring games, fans might be wondering which team has the highest score in IPL history. The highest score in IPL history was registered in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League on April 23, 2013, in Bengaluru.

The match was held between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sahara Pune Warriors where the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a total of 263/5 which created a record for the highest total IPL history. Chris Gayle was the Player of the match where he scored an unbeaten 175 runs from 66 balls. Chris Gayle hit a staggering thirteen 4s and seventeen 6s and had a strike rate of 265.15. AB de Villiers also played a fiery innings where he scored 31 runs from just 8 balls. The bowlers of the Sahara Pune Warriors were left helpless as they had no answer for the heavy hitter. Their batting also crumbled after scoring just 133 runs in 20 overs.

This score came in 2013 and is also the highest total ever posted by any team in the history of IPL. #PlayBold #KnowYourBold pic.twitter.com/JhM4nfPzYS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 20, 2018

Highest run chase in IPL history

It is not always the case that teams batting first with a high total have won. Fans have also witnessed a spectacular highest run chase in IPL. The highest run chase in IPL came last year in IPL 2020. Match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2020 was set between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals on September 27, 2020, in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Punjab Kings posted a score of 223 with Mayank Agarwal scoring a brilliant century of 106 runs in 50 balls.

In return, the Rajasthan Royals chased the score with 3 balls left due to amazing batting performances by Sanju Samson and Steve Smith scoring 85 runs and 50 runs each. Rahul Tewatia took the innings forward by scoring 53 runs from 31 balls while Jofra Archer finished the game for Rajasthan Royals by hitting two sixes. Sanju Samson was awarded the Player of the Match.

IPL 2021 points table

The IPL 2021 points table has the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the table. They are followed by CSK and DC at 2nd and 3rd places respectively with Mumbai Indians at 4th place. The highest score set by the RCB in 2013 hasn’t been broken yet.

Image Source: PTI