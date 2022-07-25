Highest Score Of 21st Century? Batter Outdoes Lara's Quadruple Ton-mark During County Game

English cricketer Sam Northeast scripted a massive batting record on Day 4 of the County Championships Division Two match between Glamorgan and Leicestershire, with an unbeaten knock of 410 runs for his team Glamorgan. Coming in to bat at no. 4 in the second innings, Northeast faced a total of 450 balls and became the first player to cross the 400-run individual mark in first-class cricket since Brian Lara scored 400* against England in 2004. His knock pushed the team’s total to 795/5 before they declared the second innings.

Meanwhile, the match started on July 20 with Leicestershire batting first and scoring 584 runs in the 1st innings. Wiaan Mulder and Ben Mike scored the maximum of 156 and 91 runs for Leicestershire before the Glamorgan batting unit spread their magic. While the openers were dismissed on low individual scores, Colin Ingram and Northeast stitched together a mammoth first-wicket partnership of 306 runs.

Ingram reached his century and walked back to the dugout on the individual score of 139 runs in 236 balls. Whereas, Northeast continued to remain solid at the other end with two more wickets following Ingram’s dismissal. However, Northeast then got support from the wicketkeeper Chris Cooke, as both batters added an unbeaten partnership of 461 runs for the fifth wicket and took the team scores to 795/5 in 160 overs.

Watch Sam Northeast's superlative knock of 410 runs for Glamorgan:

𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗!



Sam Northeast becomes the first Glamorgan player ever to reach 4⃣0⃣0⃣ 👏



𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. It also brings up the 450 partnership! 🤯



𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/DFrFk15QUW — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 23, 2022

Leicestershire lose the match to Glamorgan by an innings and 28 runs

While Northeast remained not out on the massive score of 410 runs, Cooke also went back to the dugout on the individual score of 191 runs in 227 balls. It is pertinent to mention that Northeast batted at a strike rate of 91.11 and his innings included 45 fours and three sixes in total. The knock proved to be a match-winning effort as Leicestershire were bowled out on 183 runs in the 3rd innings, handing Glamorgan a comfortable win by an innings and 28 runs.

What has been said so far?

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Glamorgan coach Matt Maynard revealed his thoughts about Northeast’s knock after the match, and said, “To have a man, Sam Northeast, in your side who has joined only nine other players to have scored more than 400 in an innings is incredible. It was a remarkable feat and he batted selflessly as well, when we needed to up the scoring rate. A lot of things go into a score like that. You have to maintain a high level of concentration but he never seemed to deviate from his plans until right at the end, when he started to be more aggressive,” he said.

It is noteworthy that Northeast and the Caribbean batting legend Brian Lara are the only two players have made quadruple-centuries in first-class cricket, during the 21st century. Alongside Lara, Northeast joined an elite list of batters consisting of Archie MacLaren and Graeme Hick and became the fourth player to score more than 400 runs in an innings during a first-class game in England.

(Image: @GlamCricket/Twitter)